Fayetteville Police Host Free Car Seat Event At Northwest Arkansas Mall

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFSM) — The Fayetteville Police Department will be holding a free car seat event for anyone who is in need of a child safety seat.

On Wednesday, July 24 from 3-6 p.m. officers will be at the Northwest Arkansas Mall hosting the free event.

Police ask that you make an appointment by either calling Cpl. Lindley at 479-575-8338 or email at tlindley@fayetteville-ar.gov.

Officers will also be there to check any existing car seats or to help install a seat that has been purchased. If you already have a car seat no appointment is necessary.

When making an appointment be sure to have your child’s age, weight and height so they can determine what type of seat you will need.