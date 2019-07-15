Fort Smith Police Searching For Woman Who Wrecked SUV Into Light Pole, Causing Outage

FORT SMITH (KFSM) — Fort Smith Police are searching for a woman witnesses say crashed an SUV into a light pole and took off.

Aric Mitchell, public information officer with the Fort Smith Police, said witnesses described the woman only as a “pregnant woman.”

Witnesses told police the woman crashed a 2001 black Mitsubishi Montero Sport into a light pole at 3900 Chaffee Drive about 9:02 a.m. The wreck knocked out power to Oklahoma Gas & Electric customers in the area, Mitchell confirmed.

OG&E crews were soon on the scene to make repairs. As of 11 a.m., about 220 were without power.

Police believe the SUV had been stolen, Mitchell said.

Any one with information is asked to call the Fort Smith Crime Stoppers at 78-CRIME. Those who call may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000. Tipsters can also contact the Fort Smith Police directly at (479) 709-5143.