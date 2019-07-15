× Inspection Date Set For Bentonville Medical Marijuana Dispensary

BENTONVILLE (KFSM) — The owners of a Bentonville medical marijuana dispensary and the state alcohol control board have a set a date for an inspection, the final hurdle a dispensary must clear before opening.

The Releaf Center will be inspected by the Alcohol Beverage Control Division on July 29, according to Scott Hardin, ABC spokesman.

Located at 9400 McNelly Road, The Releaf Center is one of two dispensaries in Northwest Arkansas hoping to open this summer. The other, Arkansas Medicinal Source Patient Center at 406 Razorback Drive, has requested an inspection but a date has yet to be scheduled.

Hardin said Monday (July 15) he expects an inspection for AMS will happen in late July or early August.

Acanza Health Group and Valentine Holdings — both in Fayetteville — are the other two dispensaries licensed for Zone 1, which comprises the Northwest Arkansas counties of Benton, Carroll, Madison and Washington counties.

Neither has requested an inspection, Hardin said.

Messages left for both owners weren’t immediately returned.

An inspection covers all structural, security and software aspects of the dispensary, according to Doralee Chandler, ABC director.

Once a dispensary passes inspection, Chandler will issue a letter authorizing the initiation of operations.

Chandler said last month ABC’s goal is to “authorize the dispensaries to initiate operations immediately upon receipt of satisfactory assurances they can provide quality services to the resident of the State of Arkansas.”

Voters approved a medical marijuana amendment in 2016, but the process to get legal medical marijuana running was plagued with controversies and allegations of corruption, the Associated Press reported.

There are five cultivation facilities for the state, while 32 dispensaries — spread across eight zones — have been formally licensed.

Arkansas residents seeking a registry card must meet the following requirements:

Be 18 years of age or older or be a minor patient with parental consent.

Be diagnosed with a qualifying medical condition

Have the official written certification from a physician.

Be an Arkansas resident with proof of residency. (AR Driver’s License or AR State ID card).

State law prohibits members of Arkansas National Guard and United States Military from obtaining a registry ID card.

Applications can be found online at the Arkansas Department of Health’s website, along with a list of qualifying conditions.