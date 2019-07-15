Jason Momoa Set To Make Appearance At Wizard World In Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. (KFOR) – “Games of Thrones” actor and iconic superhero Aquaman is set to make an appearance at the Wizard World convention this September.

The convention is set for September 6-8 at the Renaissance Hotel & Convention Center in Tulsa and Jason Momoa will appear on September 7.

He will greet fans, sign autographs and pose for photos.

According to the Tulsa World, “Wizard World stages a series of pop culture conventions around the country and is hosting a show in Oklahoma for the sixth consecutive year.”

The Renaissance Hotel & Convention Center is located at 6808 S. 107th East Ave.

