GENTRY (KFSM) — Maintenance work will close lanes on Highway 12 in Gentry for a week starting on Wednesday (July 17).

The work will require a series of alternating lane closures from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily from Wednesday to next Wednesday, July 24. The closures will start at the Oklahoma State Line and will continue to Gentry.

Traffic will be reduced to one lane int he work zone and will be controlled using warning signs and flaggers.

Crews will be sealing Highway 12 with Bituminous Surface Treatment, which is made up of liquid asphalt and pea gravel.

It can take 4-8 days after the loose gravel is swept from the highway for the treatment to be fully bonded to the roadway. Reduced speeds are recommended for up to two weeks after the treatment is done.

Additional information can be found at iDriveArkansas.com or ArDOT.gov.