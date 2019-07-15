Police Looking For Thief Who Stole A Purse And Phone From Taco Bell In Fort Smith

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KFSM) — Police are looking for a suspect they say stole a purse from a local fast-food restaurant.

The theft took place on July 2 at the Taco Bell on Townson Ave.

Police say the female suspect took a purse and a phone that were left unattended at one of the tables in the restaurant.

After speaking with the man in the photo, police say she left with the stolen property.

If you have any information on who the suspect might be, you’re asked to call Fort Smith Police at 479-709-5100 or Fort Smith Crime Stoppers at 78-CRIME. You may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.