Police: Springdale Man Assaults Employee With Box Of Stolen Bagel Bites

SPRINGDALE (KFSM) — Police said a Springdale man stole a box of Bagle Bites from a local Dollar Tree, assaulted the manager with the box and then ran into a nearby Wendy’s and slapped a customer.

Roger Bridenolph, 49, was arrested Monday (July 15) in connection with robbery, second-degree assault, resisting arrest, public intoxication and disorderly conduct.

Police were called around 4:30 p.m. Sunday (July 14) to the Dollar Tree at 2002 S. Pleasant St., where the manager said Bridenolph was causing a disturbance, according to an arrest report.

The manager said Bridenolph berated a cashier before stealing the pizza-flavored Bagel Bites and pushing the manager out of his way to escape the store.

The manager said he followed Bridenolph out of the store, where he hit him in the head with the box, according to the report.

Bridenolph then went next door to Wendy’s and slapped a woman inside the restaurant.

Police arrived and struggled to get Bridenolph in handcuffs.

Police pieced together Bridenolph’s short disturbance from store witnesses and a woman who said he slapped her inside the Wendy’s woman told police Bridenolph had come into Wendy’s next door and slapped her, according to the report.

Bridenolph was being held at the Washington County Detention Center on a $3,500 bond.

He’s due in Washington County Circuit Court on Aug. 9.