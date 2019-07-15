Siloam Springs Police Launch Speed Prevention Campaign

SILOAM SPRINGS, Ark. (KFSM) — Officers in Siloam Springs are launching a week-long speed enforcement operation to raise awareness about the dangers of speeding.

This week, July 15-21, Siloam Springs Police Officers will be on the lookout for speeding drivers during the “Obey the Sign or Pay the Fine” campaign.

The goal of the operation is to save lives and make drivers aware of the dangers they face when they speed.

Police say that higher speeds reduce a driver’s ability to steer safely around other vehicles, roadway hazards and unexpected highway exits or directions.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, in 2017, speeding was a contributing factor in 26% of all fatal crashes in the United States and more than 9,700 lives were lost.