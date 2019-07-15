× Woman Found Dead After Bella Vista Crash Identified

BELLA VISTA (KFSM) — A Bella Vista woman who was found in her crashed vehicle on Sunday (July 14) has been identified.

Charmane Richman, 62, was pronounced dead after she was found in her red Ford Escape, which had left the road and crashed on County Club Golf Course in Bella Vista.

Police believe Richman had a medical issue that led to the crash.

Police responded to the crash at 5:05 p.m. after a witness to the accident called 911. The witness told police the Escape was southbound on U.S. 71 at Wellington Drive when the vehicle pulled over to the shoulder. It then continued across the golf course and came to rest near Sugar Creek.

Police said there was no evidence of foul play. The cause is still under investigation.