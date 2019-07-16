× American Legion Post In Prairie Grove Raising Money To Replace Failed Air Conditioner

PRAIRIE GROVE (KFSM) — The Prairie Grove American Legion Post 146 is raising money for a new air conditioning unit after their unit went out.

The cost of a new unit would be $2,000. The Legion has funds available, but they would like to use that money for scholarships and to help veterans and their families.

They want to keep as much money as possible for those needs, so they decided to create a GoFundMe page.

They’ve had a great response already. In just one day, they’ve raised nearly $800.

Post Commander Jerry Meyers says it’s incredible that others are helping them when they need it most.

“It’s fantastic that the community comes back to us and helps us it makes us feel like that — well, it makes us happy to be a part of the community and that we’ve helped the community, and now they are coming back to help us.. it’s great,” he said.

Besides donating on the GoFundMe page, you can send cash to the American Legion or drop donations at the Locals Flea Market at 128 E. Buchanan St. in Prairie Grove.

Meyers says they hope to have the unit replaced as soon as possible.