× Arkansas State Police Pursuing ‘Best Looking Cruiser’ Title

(KFSM) — The Arkansas State Police are hoping to cruise to victory in a national competition.

The state police are participating in the American Association of State Troopers (AAST) annual Best Looking Cruiser Contest. The top 13 will make it into the AAST 2020 America’s Best Looking Trooper Cruisers calendar.

The competition is being held by online survey. Participants can scroll through the images of cars from every state except Maryland, Georgia and Oregon, who chose not to take part. Voters then choose their favorite state.

Participants in the survey can vote one time from each device, and voting will close on July 30 at 2 p.m. The competition survey is located here.

“We might be biased, but we think our cars are the best!” state police said in Facebook post.

Last year, Kentucky took home the top prize and made the calendar’s cover.