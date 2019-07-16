× Barry Remnants Drench Arkadelphia With Nearly 6 Inches Of Water In 7 Hours

ARKADELPHIA (THV11) — Arkadelphia and other parts of southern Arkansas were under Flash Flood Emergencies as Barry inundated the area with nearly 6 inches of rain in seven hours.

Clark and Pike counties were under the emergencies, which is a step beyond a Flash Flood Warning. The National Weather Service in Little Rock reported that Arkadelphia in Clark County had received 5.79 inches of rain by midnight, according to our CBS affiliate THV11 in Little Rock.

Up to four feet of water was reported at Walnut Street and U.S. 67 in Arkadelphia, with several other streets flooded, according to the National Weather Service chat.

The Humane Society of Clark County appealed for help in a Facebook post after its facility flooded Monday night (July 15).

