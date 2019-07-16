Cotton On Trump Tweets: ‘The President Is Gonna Tweet What He’s Gonna Tweet’

U.S. Sen. Tom Cotton of Arkansas on Monday indirectly responded to President Donald Trump’s attacking four congresswomen of color.

Cotton was speaking at an event in Washington hosted by the political news website Axios. The site that Cotton, when asked whether he thought Trump’s tweets were racist, replied, “I think what he sees is a lot of extremism from the House Democrats. … The president is gonna tweet what he’s gonna tweet.”

Cotton had told KATV earlier Monday that he had no comment on the president’s remarks.

Trump tweeted Sunday that “progressive” Democratic congresswomen should “go back” to their countries. The tweet is believed to be aimed at freshman lawmakers Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York, Ilhan Omar of Minnesota, Rashida Tlaib of Michigan and Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts. Three of the four were born in the U.S.

Other members of Arkansas’ all-Republican congressional delegation have and called for civility, while still attacking Democrats.

“The President’s remarks are not defensible,” U.S. Rep. Steve Womack tweeted. “Nor are the anti-American, anti-Semitic and extreme policies espoused by the socialist wing of the Democrat majority. Let’s change the tone and focus on real issues.”

U.S. Rep. Bruce Westerman said in a written statement to KATV that Trump’s tweets “weren’t about policy, and were unnecessarily demeaning.” In the statement, he also blasted “new socialist Democrats” who advocate “ideas that will bankrupt American families, slow productivity and weaken our military.”

U.S. Rep. Rick Crawford was the lone member of the delegation not to speak about Trump’s tweets, as of Tuesday morning.