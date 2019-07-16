Fayetteville Teacher Heads To Washington D.C. For C-SPAN’s 2019 Educators’ Conference

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFSM) — A local middle school teacher is heading to Washington D.C. for this year’s C-SPAN’s Educators’ Conference.

Tracie Slattery is a teacher of gifted/talented students at Holt Middle School. She is one of 32 educators from across the nation selected to attend the middle school conference this month.

The conference provides educators with the opportunity to explore C-SPAN Classroom’s free teaching resources, hear from guest speakers and learn how to search, clip and share videos from over 250,000 hours in C-SPAN’s Video Library.

C-SPAN Classroom offers a variety of content on different topics, including public affairs, the branches of government, history and literature featured in short Current Events videos, Lesson Plans and Bell Ringers, On This Day in History events, Constitution Clips and Classroom Deliberations.

Attendees learn how to incorporate these resources into their curriculums and create an engaging learning experience for students.

Participants were selected by a panel of C-SPAN representatives and evaluated based on their commitment to learning new educational resources, applying them in the classroom environment and sharing their professional development experiences in their academic communities.

“This conference provides a hands-on experience for teachers to discover new tools to take back to the classroom, and we’re excited to see the innovative ways teachers will implement these resources,” said Craig McAndrew, C-SPAN Manager of Education Relations. “For over 20 years, C-SPAN has hosted Educators’ Conferences, and we look forward to meeting and working with this year’s participants.”

Conference attendees will hear from Founder and Executive Chairman Brian Lamb about the public affairs network. In addition, Steve Scully, C-SPAN Political Editor, will be the guest speaker at the conference dinner.

The Educators’ Conferences are sponsored by C-SPAN’s Education Foundation, a charitable organization created by C-SPAN. C-SPAN Classroom is an entity of C-SPAN, which is funded by America’s cable and satellite television companies. In Fayetteville, C-SPAN is available locally through Cox Communications.