× Kayaking, Snorkeling On Beaver Lake Offered By Hobbs State Park

ROGERS (KFSM) — Summer may be heating up, but a local state park is offering two ways to cool down by hitting Beaver Lake.

Hobbs State Park Conservation Area on Highway 12 in Rogers is offering opportunities for the public to enjoy snorkeling or kayaking on the lake in July or August.

Snorkeling will be available on the following dates and times:

Thursday, July 18, 1-4 p.m.

Thursday, July 25, 1-4 p.m.

Thursday, Aug. 1, 1-4 p.m.

Thursday, Aug. 8, 1-4 p.m.

Thursday, Aug. 13, 1-4 p.m.

Participants are asked to wear appropriate clothing for swimming, including water shoes, as well as sunscreen. Life jackets, masks and snorkels will be provided. All participants must wear a life jacket, and those younger than 18 must be accompanied by an adult in the water.

Participants should meet at Rocky Branch Marina, 8872 Rocky Branch Marina Road in Rogers (Highway 12 to Highway 303 north to Rocky Branch Marina Road).

Cost is $20 for those 13 and older and $10 for children to age 12. Preregistration and payment are required.

For those who’d prefer to be on the water rather than in it, Hobbs is also offering sunset kayak tours on a calm area of Beaver Lake using recreational kayaks, paddles and life jackets provided by the park. Participants are encouraged to bring a bottle of water, bug spray, a flashlight and to dress for the weather.

The park is offering two full moon kayak tours from 7-10 p.m., on tonight (July 16) and the other on Thursday, Aug. 15. The park is also offering five sunset kayak tours from 7-10 p.m. on the following dates:

Tuesday, July 23

Wednesday, July 31

Wednesday, Aug. 7

Tuesday, Aug. 27

Thursday, Aug. 29

Cost for the kayak tours is $25 plus tax each for adults (13 and older) and $12 plus tax each for children ages 9-12. Preregistration and payment are required.

More information on either activity and registration are available by calling (479) 789-5000.