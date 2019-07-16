Man Scammed While Trying To Help Oklahoma Veteran With Disabilities

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — A man who was simply trying to help a veteran with disabilities who was recently attacked and robbed got scammed in the process.

“When I have to get on bus 38, it makes me real nervous,” Johnny Neely told News 4earlier this month.

Neely, the veteran with disabilities, spoke to News 4 about a man who, according to a police report, screamed “Veterans think they’re better than everyone else” at Neely as he was exiting an Embark bus.

“He was screaming that, and then he swatted at my head and, when he did, I said ‘I’ll dial 911,’” Neely said.

After that, the suspect allegedly stole Neely’s cellphone.

Billy Williams, a friend of Neely’s, saw News 4’s story and came up with an idea.

“I said ‘Do you have any money saved up for a vehicle?’ Because, I noticed he didn’t have one anymore. He used to have a van. And, he said ‘I do.’ And, I said, ‘Well if you’d like, I can take that money and go get you a truck.’ I showed him two different trucks,” Williams told News 4.

Neely settled for one on Facebook Marketplace.

So, Williams contacted the seller who agreed to sell the truck for $300.

The two met in Shawnee where Williams gave him the cash, but the truck wasn’t there.

“He said that his mother and father-in-law had the title and keys waiting for me at the house, gave me the address. I pulled up to the house. There was no truck there,” Williams said.

Turns out, it was a phony address.

Williams tried to contact the seller again on Facebook.

“When I said there is no truck here, he had blocked me. That’s when I knew something was up and I texted him,” Williams said.

However, Williams never received a text back.

News 4 also tried calling several times but did not receive a return call.

“Dude, if you’re watching this, just do the right thing, just return the money and charges won’t get pressed. You should’ve known better,” Williams said.

Williams filed a police report with the Shawnee Police Department.

So far, no arrests have been made in either case.

Williams also started a fundraiser on Facebook to raise money to get Neely another car.