A Heat Advisory has been issued for all of NW Arkansas and the Fort Smith area for Wednesday.

Temperatures on Wednesday afternoon are expected to climb into the mid to upper 90s with a heat index value ranging from 100º to 110º on Wednesday afternoon.

Excessive heat warnings are in effect in Oklahoma where the heat index could be higher than 110º; it’s possible some parts of the River Valley are upgraded to an Excessive Heat Warning on Wednesday as well.

-Garrett