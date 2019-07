A man died after his vehicle struck a tree Monday in Benton County, state police reported.

Danny Warren Ritter, 67, was driving a 2001 Ford F-150 west on Arkansas 12 in Springtown. The pickup drifted off the roadway, then traveled through a fence and across a field before it collided with a tree about 5:56 p.m., according to state police.

Ritter of Sallisaw, Okla., was killed.

State police said conditions were clear and dry when the crash happened.