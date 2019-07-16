× Springdale Man Linked To Shots Fired, Pursuit After Break-Ins

SPRINGDALE (KFSM) — Police have arrested another person linked to a break-in at CB Place earlier this month that ended with the suspects firing at the victim and fleeing from police.

Billson Andrike, 21, was arrested Monday (July 15) in connection with fleeing after leading police on a short pursuit following the break-ins on July 8.

Police said they received a call about 1:30 a.m. regarding vehicle break-ins CB Place. The caller said the suspects were fleeing in a 2015 blue Ford Explorer, and the caller was chasing them along Wagon Wheel Road.

During that chase, one of the suspects fired shots at the caller, who stopped chasing them at Wagon Wheel and 40th Street and waited for police, according to Lt. Jeff Taylor, spokesman for Springdale police.

About 1:56 a.m., an officer saw the suspect vehicle turn on 48th Street from Sunset Avenue and began another chase. The vehicle eventually wrecked at 48th Street and Celeste Drive in Johnson near The Woods at Johnson Mill Apartments.

Taylor said four people fled from the wreck, but two were caught on the scene. Two others are still on the loose.

Police have not found a weapon, they said. Johnson Police handled the accident, Taylor said.

Bilson was being held at the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set.