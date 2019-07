× WATCH: Lingering Showers Today, Summer Heat Builds Wednesday

A few lingering showers will be possible today as the remnants of Barry move away from the area. We will warm up today but the big heat wave will really kick off tomorrow with highs well into the 90s areawide. Rain chances looks slim at best after today for the next 7 days.

River Valley forecast:

Northwest Arkansas forecast: