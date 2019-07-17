Fayetteville City Council Sets Electronic Scooter Regulations Ordinance

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) -- A new state law will go into effect on July 24 allowing electronic scooters to buzz around our area, but the Fayetteville City Council is setting regulations to make sure everyone using the scooters stay safe.

The law does let cities decide their own regulations. Fayetteville City Attorney Kit Williams says that only 500 scooters will be allowed in the town and each ride-share program must have their own permit.

The scooters will also be limited to certain areas, and they will be distributed evenly throughout the city.

Williams says one of the main things the council is focusing on is safety.

"We require certain safety things for the scooters, lights, brakes and things like that.. to try and make them a little bit more safe," he said. "Obviously the city council is concerned about safety because there have been numerous accidents and injuries in other cities of people riding these little scooters, especially in the streets."

Williams says the council will revisit the ordinance in about six months to see if the regulations are keeping everyone using them safe or if they need to be amended.