Fort Smith Moves A Step Closer To Joining Main Street Arkansas Program

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KFSM) — The Fort Smith Board of Directors on Tuesday (July 16) approved a resolution endorsing the city’s inclusion in the Main Street Arkansas Program. It’s one of the last parts of the process required, according to 64.6 Downtown Executive Director Talicia Richardson, who is leading the effort to get downtown Fort Smith in the program.

Under the Department of Arkansas Heritage, Main Street Arkansas provides support for the businesses and organizations within the Main Street communities such as advising on façade renovations or interior remodels, grants, and small business consulting.

Fort Smith is in the program’s Arkansas Downtown Network, and Richardson has worked for two years to make the most of the membership and to step up to be a Main Street member.

“Fort Smith was one of the initial cities who signed up to be an ADN. Upon finding this information, 64.6 Downtown engaged the City in discussion to reactivate membership while informing the 64.6 Downtown Board and Central Business Improvement District of the role of Main Street Arkansas,” Richardson noted in a letter to the city. “In addition, meetings were held with the Downtown Business Association and business owners to present the benefits of being a Main Street Affiliate. With these efforts, business owners have participated in visits from Small Business Services, Interior and Exterior Design. The Main Street Arkansas staff has conducted presentations to business owners on general Main Street services and Make Your Store a Money Magnet: Attract Festival and Tourism Dollars to your Business.”

