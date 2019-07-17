Four Arrested After Vehicle Break-Ins At Gulley Park

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — Police have arrested four people accused of breaking into cars at Gulley Park and racking up more than $5,000 in charges on stolen credit cards.

Anna Gray, 29, of Jacksonville; Antonio Marion, Jr., 24, of Ft. Lauderdale, Fla.; Dante Dowling, 26, of Lauderhill, Fla.; and Gary Blake, 25, of Ft. Lauderdale, Fla., were arrested Tuesday (July 16) in connection with theft of property, breaking and entering, unauthorized use of another person’s property and engaging in gang activity.

Fayetteville police were called to two break-ins at the park on Township Street, where they found shattered windows in both vehicles, according to an arrest report.

After learning the victim’s purses and credit cards were stolen, officers notified local businesses and banks about possible fraudulent transactions. Police were tipped off about a woman trying to buy gift cards at Walmart on Mall Avenue.

Police managed to find Gray at the Walmart and catch her before she ran off. She also told police about the men in the car.

Gray said she met the men in Jacksonville the night before. They stayed in a hotel in Russellville and then came to Fayetteville on Tuesday with “no other purpose … than committing theft,” according to the report.

Blake, Marion, and Dowling were being held at the Washington County Detention Center on $5,000 bonds, while Gray was being held on a $3,500 bond.

They have hearings set for Aug. 12 in Washington County Circuit Court.