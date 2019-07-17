Meeting Tonight To Discuss Future of St. Boniface School In Fort Smith

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KFSM) — A town hall meeting will be held this evening to discuss the future of the St. Boniface School in Fort Smith.

Several employees and parents of students that attend St. Boniface have posted on social media that the school could close, but that has not been confirmed by the Catholic Diocese of Little Rock.

According to Dennis Lee, the chancellor for administrative affairs with the Catholic Diocese of Little Rock, the meeting will take place at St. Boniface School at 6 p.m. in the Parish Hall.

An alert was sent out to parents of students at the school about the meeting.

Lee told 5NEWS the future of the school will be discussed at the meeting and provided no other comment.

St. Boniface Elementary School and Pre-k was established in 1887.

The school's mission statement is:

"Our mission is to provide quality Catholic education rooted in our Benedictine tradition of prayer, work, and service to others."

5NEWS will continue to update this story as more information is released.