New Movie ‘American Cherry’ Being Filmed In Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFSM) — A new feature film is being shot in Fayetteville.

Rockhill Studios, a Fayetteville-based production company, confirmed to 5NEWS it is providing production services for the NYLA Media Group on its film “American Cherry.”

“We are thrilled to be providing production services for the NYLA Media Group on their film ‘American Cherry,'” said Rockhill Studios President & C.E.O Blake Elder. “This is a great relationship we formed at the Bentonville Film Festival this year. We are proud to be fully equipped as a turn-key movie production company here in NWA, and we are eager to form relationships with out-of-state production companies like NYLA Media Group where we have the opportunity to attract them to producing here in Arkansas.”

According to a Variety article posted last week, Sarah May Sommers (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood), Hart Denton (Riverdale) and Leonor Varela (Cleopatra, Blade II) will star in the film.

“American Cherry” is described as a psychological thriller-romance. It’s directed by Marcella Cytrynowicz, in her feature film debut.

A synopsis posted in Variety’s article reads:

Set in small town, low-income suburbia, “American Cherry” follows a teenage girl who must navigate her freedom and personal identity within a fractured, dysfunctional family. Varela plays her mother, suffering with mental illness and substance abuse, and Denton plays the boy next door who becomes the object of her fascination.

The Fayetteville Flyer reports that film crews are seeking background actors age 15-21 for a school dance scene set to be filmed on July 26. More information can be requested by sending an email to actorscastingagency@gmail.com.