SEC Media Days: Morris Announces Pair Of Position Changes

HOOVER, ALA. (KFSM) – Heading into the 2019 season, Arkansas is dangerously thin at linebacker but a position change has been made to help the second level of defense.

Nickel back D’Vone McClure has been moved from the secondary to outside linebacker to add a boost that thin level while the Razorbacks appear to have plenty of depth in the back end of the defense.

“D’Vone McClure, we’re taking Pluck and moving him from that Nickel position into that Will ‘back spot,” Arkansas coach Chad Morris said at SEC Media Days. “I know (defensive coordinator John Chavis) is excited about that and how it fits his athleticism a little better.”

Daulton Hyatt, who had been a quarterback but has not appeared in a game for the Razorbacks, has been moved to wide receiver as Arkansas added a pair of graduate transfers. Hyatt immediately adds size to the receiving corps with his 6-foot-4, 196 pound frame.