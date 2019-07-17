St. Boniface Catholic School In Fort Smith Closes Its Doors

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KFSM) — The Saint Boniface Catholic School in Fort Smith will not be open this upcoming school year.

In a letter to parents, Father Mario Jacobo said the decision to not reopen stems from financial struggles. The letter states that for the past couple of years, "the school and parish have struggled to fund operating expenses and the school was operating with a deficit."

School officials said that if it were to remain open this year, the parish would be at risk.

In the letter, Father Jacobo wrote, "I am eternally grateful to those families who decided to enroll their children for the coming school year. Thank you for not abandoning the ship as it was tossed back and forth."

He continues by saying it breaks his heart that students have to find another school to attend and that teachers have to find a new place of employment.

Father Jacobo says that even with substantial support from the endowment and private benefactors, "it is not sufficient to ensure the long term viability of the school."

A town hall meeting was held Wednesday (July 17) at the school to discuss its future.

St. Boniface Elementary School and Pre-k were established in Fort Smith in 1887.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Click here to read Father Jacobo's full statement.