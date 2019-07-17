× Sulphur Springs Man Gets 10 Years For Keeping Children Malnourished, Living In Filth

BENTONVILLE (KFSM) — A Sulphur Springs man was sentenced to 10 years in prison for endangering his young children after police found the kids were malnourished and living in a roach-infested home filled with dirty diapers and rotting food.

John Atwood, 31, pleaded guilty last month in Benton County Circuit Court to first-degree endangering the welfare of a minor, second-degree domestic battery and possession of drug paraphernalia — all felonies.

Atwood received credit for 98 days served in the county jail. He has an eight-year suspended sentence set to begin when he’s released from the state Department of Correction.

Police arrested Atwood in March after a woman found two of his children running down Hilbert Street in their diapers.

Police said the children were covered in dirt and had abrasions on their bodies. One child had blood in their diaper and a rash so severe they could barely sit down, according to an arrest affidavit.