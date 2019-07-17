× Two Arkansas Running Backs Named To Doak Walker Award Watch List

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) – Arkansas is the only SEC school with two players on the latest college football preseason watch list.

Both senior Devwah Whaley and junior Rakeem Boyd made the Doak Walker Award watch list, given to the nation’s best running back. Whaley was also on the list prior to last season.

Boyd was explosive in his first season on the Hill, rushing for six yards per carry and was a weapon out of the backfield in the receiving game. The Houston native had a total of 899 yards and two touchdowns while posting three 100+ yard rushing games in SEC play.

Whaley has battled injuries over his three years as a Razorback but enters 2019 healthy. The Beaumont, Texas product ran for 368 yards and two touchdowns as a junior and had his best game at Colorado State in week two. Whaley gained 165 yards on 26 carries and found the endzone once.

Arkansas’s active rushing leader, Whaley has 1,529 yards on the ground over his three year career.

The Razorbacks host Portland State on August 31 at 3:00 p.m. to open up the 2019 season.