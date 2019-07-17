U.S. Census Bureau Continues To Hire In Arkansas For 2020 Census

ARKANSAS (KFSM) — Ahead of the 2020 Census, the U.S. Census Bureau continues to recruit thousands of workers nationwide for temporary jobs, including Arkansas.

The 2020 Census Jobs website allows applicants to apply for a range of positions, including recruiting assistants, office operations supervisors, clerks, census field supervisors and census takers.

While the Census Bureau is recruiting statewide, there are a lot of needs in Northwest Arkansas, as well as for people with special language skills, including Spanish and other languages. Temporary positions are also available in Crawford and Madison Counties.

The jobs offer flexible hours including daytime, evenings and weekends. Applicants can be under 18 to apply but must be 18 by the time they start work.

Available jobs include: