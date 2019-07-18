MAYFLOWER, Ark. (KTHV) — When you’re a young age, hanging out with dad, you probably feel like the coolest girl in the world. Especially when he takes you fishing.

But, when you’re hanging out with dad and something goes wrong, who do you call? Mom, of course!

When mother Brittani Whitman Garrett got a call to come get her little girl out of the boat, she was in for a surprise.