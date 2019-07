BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KFSM) — Police are trying to identify a suspect accused of using stolen credit cards at several local businesses.

According to Sgt. Gene Page with Bentonville Police, the credit cards were stolen during several vehicle break-ins on July 5.

If you have any information on who the person in the photo might be, you’re asked to call the Bentonville Police Department at 479-271-3170.