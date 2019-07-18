Garrett B. Richardson Appointed To Fayetteville Board Of Education

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFSM) — The Fayetteville Board of Education has appointed Garrett B. Richardson as the school board member for Zone 4.

Richardson will fill the position recently vacated by Traci Farrah.

Arkansas law states that this new appointment will last until the next school election, which will be on March 3, 2020. The March 3, 2020 school election will include the Zone 4 position to complete the remainder of the term which expires in March of 2022.

Richardson will begin his duties as a member of the school board immediately.

Richardson serves as a Human Resource Office Manager for Walmart. He has a Bachelor of Arts in Sociology and Psychology from Tennessee State University and is a Certified Life Coach and a Neuro-Linguistic Programming Practitioner.

“I am pleased to welcome Mr. Richardson to the board,” said Justin Eichmann, President of the Fayetteville Board of Education. “His expertise in human resources and his corporate management skills will bring additional perspectives to our board. I look forward to working with him.”

“Mr. Richardson will be an excellent representative for the Zone 4 community and the west side of our city,” said John L Colbert, Superintendent of Schools. “I am pleased to see this addition to our Board of Education.”

Zone 4 includes an area of the northwest and center portions of the city generally along part of the attendance zones for Holcomb and Asbell Elementary Schools and a portion of Root Elementary Schools south of Township Ave. from Gregg Ave. to past the Gulley Park area.