J & L Grocery In Alma Ordered To Stop Distributing Products Due To Foul Conditions

ALMA, Ark. (KFSM) — The owner of J & L Grocery, a wholesale grocery store in Alma, has been ordered by Dak Kees, U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Arkansas, and the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to stop selling food, drug, medical and cosmetic products due to insanitary conditions discovered last November.

According to court records, J & L Grocery held FDA-regulated products under insanitary conditions in which they may have become contaminated with filth, including widespread rodent, insect and live animal infestation, in violation of federal law.

The order calls for J & L Grocery to cease operations until it completes corrective actions.

"J and L Grocery may not resume operations until it establishes and implements a comprehensive written sanitation control program and receives written authorization from the FDA that it appears to be in compliance with the FD&C Act, among other requirements," Kees said.

"U.S. consumers rely on the oversight and inspection efforts of the FDA to ensure that their foods and medical products are safe. We will not tolerate insanitary conditions at facilities—like J and L Grocery—that serve U.S. consumers. Product safety at all points in the supply chain must be a high priority, and distributors have a critical responsibility to ensure products are kept safe for Americans to consume or use,” said FDA Acting Commissioner Ned Sharpless, M.D. “When adulterated products make their way into the U.S. marketplace, it places consumers at risk. The FDA will continue our vigorous oversight and will take action to prevent the distribution of potentially contaminated products to the American people.”

The U.S. Marshals Service conducted a mass seizure of thousands of FDA-regulated products from J & L Grocery in November of 2018.

A trial date has been set for the owner of J & L Grocery James T. White for October 7, 2019.