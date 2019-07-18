Landmark Signs Popping Up In The River Valley

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KFSM) -- While you might rely on GPS to get you into Fort Smith, the city is installing wayfind signs to point you in the right direction of the city's most popular places.

Twenty-eight signs will be installed in total, and the first one was put up today at Highway 271 and Zero Street.

The project has been five years in the making between funding and deciding where each sign will go.

The project will cost $160,000, and the money came from the Advertising and Promotions Commission fund balance.

Claude Legris, executive director of the advertising and promotions commission, says this project would not have been possible without the help from the Fort Smith Street Department.

There are 28 signs in total, and five signs are ready to be installed as soon as possible. This project was done in conjunction with Alma and Van Buren. Van Buren will have 13 signs, and Alma will have eight.

Legris says these signs will be a fantastic addition to the city.

"Right now, when they travel they are using some sort of internet device to get where they need to go, but it's always nice when they start getting closer to their destination to have this affirmation that they are going in the right direction," he said.

The remaining signs will be installed over the next several months.