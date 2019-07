BOONEVILLE, Ark. (KFSM) — Deputies with the Logan County Sheriff’s Office have recovered a truck that was stolen in Booneville.

Sheriff Jason Massey says that after receiving a tip about the truck, they went to a house on Vernon Hill Rd. in Sugar Grove and found it hidden under brush behind a house.

Deputies recovered the truck bed, tailgate and bed liner. The truck is being processed and arrest warrants will be requested soon.