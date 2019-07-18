Man Found Dead Inside Home After Reported Shooting In Pope County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

POPE COUNTY, Ark. (KFSM) — Pope County Sheriff's Deputies discovered a deceased man inside a home Thursday (July 18) after responding to reports of a shooting at the 8000 block of U.S. Highway 64 East in Atkins.

According to a Facebook post by the Pope County Sheriff's Office and Detention Center, around 3:45 a.m Thursday, Pope County 911 Dispatch received a call in reference to a shooting.

Pope County Deputies responded to the residence in Atkins. Upon arrival, deputies found a dead male inside the home.

One person has been taken into custody, according to the Pope County Sheriff's Office.

The investigation into the man's death is ongoing.

No other details have been released at this time.