Sheriff’s Deputy Among 2 Dead After Shooting In North Arkansas

Posted 11:13 am, July 18, 2019, by , Updated at 11:22AM, July 18, 2019

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — A Stone County sheriff’s deputy is among two people who died in an officer-involved shooting Thursday morning, state police reported.

The shooting reportedly left a third person injured.

The Stone County Office of Emergency Management tweeted that it happened in area of 2020 Flag Road. The agency later tweeted that the area had been secured and that the shooter is down.

Further details were not immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

