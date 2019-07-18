Sheriff’s Deputy Among 2 Dead After Shooting In North Arkansas

The shooting reportedly left a third person injured.

UPDATE: we are sad to report that the coroner has been called to the scene for the deputy involved in the shooting we are asking for prayers for all involved and for the deputies family — Stone County Office of Emergency Management (@county_of) July 18, 2019

The Stone County Office of Emergency Management tweeted that it happened in area of 2020 Flag Road. The agency later tweeted that the area had been secured and that the shooter is down.

PLEASE RETWEET: if you are near the area of 2020 flag road please stay away from the area we have just had an officer involved shooting possibly multiple people down, state police is on scene advising no active shooter. We will update when further info is provided. — Stone County Office of Emergency Management (@county_of) July 18, 2019

Further details were not immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.