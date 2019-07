SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KFSM) — Springdale Water Utilities personnel will be closing one lane of Holcomb Street next week for a second water leak repair.

Beginning at 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday (July 23) the northbound lane of Holcomb St. between Carter Ave. and Quandt Ave. will be closed to traffic as crews perform a second a water leak repair.

The southbound lane will remain open.

Drivers should expect small delays as crews will be directing traffic.