Sodie’s Wine & Spirits Earns Top 100 Retailer Award

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KFSM) — Sodie’s Wine and Spirits are being recognized as one of the top alcohol retail stores in the country.

Four years after first opening, Sodie’s is among the winners of Beverage Dynamics Top 100 Retailers Awards. The award recognizes retailers from across the country who demonstrate innovation, excellent customer service and superior beverage alcohol industry knowledge.

Beverage Dynamics is the largest national magazine dedicated to the needs of beverage alcohol retailers. Winners of the Top 100 Retailers Awards are selected by the Beverage Dynamics editorial team.

“What an honor to be recognized among the top 100 stores in the country. It’s been our goal since the beginning to offer people in Fort Smith and the surrounding communities a unique experience when they shop with us,” said Scott Clark, owner of Sodie’s Wine and Spirits. “Whether customers are finding a new favorite wine at our tasting station, picking up a growler of craft beer, or using our online ordering app, we’re proud to be presenting new and innovative offerings.”

All top 100 winners are listed in the July/August 2019 issue of Beverage Dynamics magazine.

“We’re proud to name these successful retailers as winners of our prestigious award,” says Beverage Dynamics Content Director Jeremy Nedelka. “They join some of the best and brightest of the industry and deserve the recognition they’ve received.”

Sodie’s is located at 5401 Phoenix Avenue in Fort Smith. Visit their website for more information at MySodies.com.