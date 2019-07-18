× Springdale Man Pleads Innocent To Murder Charges

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFSM) — A Springdale man pleaded not guilty Wednesday (July 17) to killing another man outside a McDonald’s earlier this summer.

Franklin Soto-Ramos, 21, is charged in Washington County Circuit Court with capital murder and attempted capital murder.

His trial is set for Oct. 18. He faces up to life in prison without parole or the death penalty if convicted.

Soto-Ramos was extradited back to Arkansas earlier this month. He was arrested in June just outside of Indianapolis, Ind.

Springdale police said officers were flagged down near the McDonalds on East Robinson Avenue and told a shooting just taken place at the restaurant.

Officers found two males with gunshot wounds on the east side of the building in the parking lot and began rendering medical aid. One of the men was dead, and the other was taken to the hospital with what Taylor called “life-threatening injuries.”

The victims were identified as Carlos Alexander Ascencio, 18, who died; and Juan Carlos Bahena-Garcia, 20, who was injured. Both were from Springdale.

Police discovered that Soto-Ramos was head toward Indianapolis. With the help of the Illinois State Police, Indiana State Police, Terra Haute (Indiana) Police and the Indianapolis Police, Soto-Ramos was taken into custody, Taylor said.

Soto-Ramos is being held without bond at the Washington County Detention Center.