Washington County Revenue Office Moves To New Location

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFSM) — If you need your license renewed, new plates for your vehicle or any other services offered by the revenue office, make sure you're going to the right place.

The Arkansas Revenue Office in Washington County now has a new home.

The office is still In Fayetteville but recently moved to 3086 W Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.

The Department of Finance and Administration considers this a positive move. The building is much larger and gives the offices more room.

The new lease has more than six suites reserved for the revenue office.

The revenue office’s last day of operation their building on 965 S Razorback Road was June 12th. The office was closed June 13-14 to move.

According to the Department of Finance and Administration, the office had to move after their landlord would not renew their lease.

The old building will be demolished, and the space will be used for different purposes.

Washington County residents tell 5NEWS they weren’t formally alerted to the move.

Barry Hess says the last time he was in employees let him know, but today he forgot and went to the old location. He says he wasn’t inconvenienced though.

“Being on a main drag, I think it will be easier for them. It could be easier for people to get in. I think it could be easier for them to know where it’s at. But as far as convenient, I think it’s a whole lot easier,” said Hess.

The office is open Monday through Friday from 7AM to 6PM.