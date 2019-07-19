15-Year-Old Girl Facing Murder Charges For Allegedly Killing Pope County Man

POPE COUNTY, Ark. (KFSM) — A 15-year-old girl has been charged for the death of a Pope County man.

The teenager faces one count of first-degree murder, our content partners at KATV report.

The identity of the girl has not been released.

She is accused of shooting 52-year-old Edward Eugene Arnold, according to KATV.

Arnold’s body was discovered by Pope County Deputies early Thursday (July 18) morning inside a home in the 800 block of U.S. 64 in Atkins.

The teenage girl is being held at the Yell County Juvenile Detention Center on a $300,000. Her court date was set for July 29.

No other details have been released at this time.