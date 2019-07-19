‘Buckin’ In The Ozarks’ Rides Into Springdale For Two-Night Event

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SPRINGDALE (KFSM) — An exciting weekend is ahead for professional bull riding fans as "Buckin' in the Ozarks" rides into town for a two-night event.

The event will feature both veteran and rookie professional bull riders. The goal is for the rider to stay atop the bull for eight seconds, and the rider is judged on control and stability. His free hand is not allowed to touch himself, the bull or the equipment, such as the rope or saddle.

Doors open at 6:30 p.m. at Parsons Stadium in Springdale, with Round One kicking off at 8 p.m. tonight (July 19).

The second round of events wraps up on Saturday (July 20). Gates will open at 6:30 p.m. with the event starting at 8 p.m.

More information and tickets are available here or by calling (479) 756-0464.