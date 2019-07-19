Downtown Gravette To Close Saturday For Pavement Resealing

GRAVETTE (KFSM) — The center of downtown Gravette will be closed Saturday for road work.

Tim DeWitt, street supervisor for Gravette, said Main Street from Highway 59 to Third Street and Second Avenue from Highway 72 to Akron Street will be closed starting Saturday morning (July 20) for resealing of the asphalt.

DeWitt said the city would then restripe the area on Sunday.

Businesses along Main Street and Second Avenue tend to close at noon on Saturday, but he said crews were going to try to do the closures a block at a time to reduce the inconvenience for businesses. Businesses can also use their back entrances where the road is closed, he said.

The project is expected to wrap up this weekend, weather permitting.