FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — A motorcyclist died after colliding with a box truck in southeast Fayetteville on Friday.

Police on the scene confirmed the driver of the motorcycle died after the collision at East Mission Boulevard and North Greenview Drive. The accident happened about 9 a.m.

Mission Boulevard is blocked while police and first responders attend the scene.

