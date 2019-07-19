× Fort Smith Nail Salon Offering Beer Pedicures

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KFSM) — It’s been said that beer is good for the soul, but could it also be good for your…feet? One local nail salon thinks so.

Helena’s Beauté Bar is partnering with Fort Smith Brewing Company to bring a new, unique service to its customers: a beer-infused charcoal jelly pedicure.

The “Fort Smith Beer Ped” is only around for a limited time and everyone who goes in to experience it will receive a complimentary Fort Smith Brewing Company beer to enjoy during the pedicure.

The salon is giving away a free pedicure to one lucky couple and the winner will be announced on Monday (July 22). Click here to enter.