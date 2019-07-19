How To Avoid Heat-Related Illnesses This Summer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFSM) — During summer months when the temperatures reach near triple digits, doctors say there's a fine line between when the heat becomes dangerous and deadly.

One local doctor explained to 5NEWS the differences between heat exhaustion and heatstroke.

Whether you work or play outside, doctors say making your health a priority is a crucial decision. They say your body will send you signs to let you know it's time to take a break.

Heat exhaustion is the beginning of the symptoms, nausea, vomiting, fast heart rate and lightheadedness are also common ways your body is telling you to drink water and cool off.

Dr. Czarina Sanchez at Northwest Medical Center in Springdale says someone might need to seek medical attention if someone who has been out in the heat has confusion, has fainted or is having seizures. These are the typical signs of heatstroke.

Dr. Sanchez says while younger and older people are most susceptible to heatstrokes, no one is off the hook for being at risk of any heat-related illness.

"We also see a significant proportion of young adults that are usually related to exercise or working in the heat because they are using more exertion they are also at high risk," Dr. Sanchez said.

Dr. Sanchez says an often misconception when it comes to the two is some believe you shouldn't drink water at all if you are having a heatstroke. She says if you are still able to drink water, you should drink water.

Dr. Sanchez says if you are with someone who might be suffering from a heat-related illness it's crucial to move them to a cool area and help them sip water.