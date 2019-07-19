Inside Look At Trash Creamery Ice Cream Shop Coming Soon To Bentonville

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BENTONVILLE (KFSM)--Ever wonder what it was like growing up in the 80s?

Well, wonder no more.

Get ready to travel back in time to the totally awesome 80s with Trash Creamery in Bentonville.

“Why not an 80s themed ice cream shop? I’m a child of the 80s so, I’m kind of reliving my childhood with this, and I mean it’s going to get crazy," co-owner Rob Nelson said. "It’s not just going to be normal ice cream.”

The owners of Trash Creamery are the same people who brought you the restaurant Tusk and Trotter located on the Bentonville square.

This funky new ice cream shop lets customers play mixologist.

The process is simple, choose your flavor or base, then you have the option between a cone or cup, finally, pick from a wide variety of add-ins to “trash it up!”

"The 80s was just all about excess. So, it’s flavors of excess here and ice cream with an attitude," Nelson said.

Who says you can’t have ice cream for breakfast?

Trash Creamery gives you the option of creating a custom creation using your favorite cereal.

The shop is located on the corner of the Southwest A street and Southwest 4th street in Bentonville.