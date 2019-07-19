× Little Rock Man Stabbed 6 Times After Insulting Elvis Impersonator

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KTHV) — According to the Little Rock Police Department, 42-year-old Korey Giles-Brown was stabbed six times after insulting an Elvis impersonator Saturday night, July 13.

Officers were dispatched to the 100 block of Center Street shortly before midnight.

Giles-Brown reportedly said to the Elvis impersonator, “If I were white, I would kick your a** ’cause you are the sh*ttiest black Elvis ever.”

Self-proclaimed “Black Elvis,” or “Belvis,” is known to be 50-year-old Dwayne Turner of Little Rock.

After making the remark, another male approached, took off his shirt, and reportedly told Giles-Brown, “I would kick your a** for saying something like that.”

Giles-Brown then took off his own shirt and the two began to fight. The stabbing happened at some point during the altercation.

At the scene, officers located two shirts and some blood along with the hilt of a knife.

Giles-Brown was transported to UAMS and treated for the six stab wounds along with multiple cuts. His injuries were found to be non-life threatening.

The assailant fled south on Louisiana Street and a suspect has not been named.